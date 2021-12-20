Hollister man dies in Highway 156 collision

A 53-year-old Hollister man died in a traffic collision on Highway 156 in San Benito County Dec. 17, according to authorities.

About 7pm, California Highway Patrol received a report of a traffic collision with major injuries on State Route 156 east of San Felipe Road, says a press release from the CHP.

Officers determined that a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 26-year-old Hollister man, was driving westbound on Highway 156 at about 60 mph, authorities said. A 2016 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 53-year-old Hollister man, was traveling eastbound on 156 at about 55 mph.

The Chevrolet veered to the left, over the solid double yellow line, and collided with the front of the Nissan, police said. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest on the southern shoulder of Highway 156.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, according to the CHP. The driver of the Nissan died from injuries suffered in the accident.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the Nissan driver.

Investigators do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the accident can call the Hollister-Gilroy Area CHP office at 408.848.2324.