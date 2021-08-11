good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 11, 2021
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police arrest 19-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder

Suspect allegedly shot victim multiple times during argument

By: Staff Report
A 19-year-old Hollister man shot a victim during an argument Sunday night, and police arrested the shooter on suspicion of attempted murder, according to authorities.

At 10:24pm Aug. 8, Hollister Police responded to a call of shots fired on Circle Court, reads a press release from the Hollister Police Department. Officers arrived and found the victim, a 21-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Bobby Viramontes

Police rendered first aid until the Hollister Fire Department and paramedics arrived at the scene.

During the investigation, officers learned there had been an argument between the suspect, Bobby Viramontes, and the victim, police said. The gunshots were heard during this argument.

Viramontes fled the scene. Investigators developed leads that he might have fled to Los Banos, police said.

Hollister Police detectives worked with the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and Los Banos Police Department, and tracked Viramontes to an address on Illinois Avenue in Los Banos, authorities said.

Detectives conducted surveillance on the Los Banos location on Aug. 10, and arrested him when he showed up in the area, police said.

During his arrest, Viramontes was found in possession of a loaded firearm, according to authorities. He was transported to San Benito County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.638.4116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at (800) 78-CRIME. 

Staff Report

