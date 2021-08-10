good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
83.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 11, 2021
Article Search
—Photo by Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

San Benito County mulls vaccine requirement for employees

Majority of board directs staff to develop policy

By: Erik Chalhoub
57
0

San Benito County employees could be required to receive the Covid-19 vaccine or get tested twice a week.

The board of supervisors voted 3-1 to direct staff to draft a policy that is scheduled to be considered on Aug. 24. Supervisor Peter Hernandez dissented.

Also on the table is a $200 incentive for people who show proof that they received their final dose of the vaccine on Aug. 10 or later. Such checks would be funded by $500,000 of federal American Rescue Plan money that the county received earlier this year.

In recent weeks, various businesses and government entities nationwide have announced vaccine requirements for their employees as the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 has caused case spikes throughout the country.

According to county health data, there are currently 96 active Covid-19 cases in San Benito County, a number that has steadily increased since a low of five on June 28.

Two people are currently hospitalized, and on Aug. 1 the county reported its first death in four months.

According to San Benito County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci, nearly 61 percent of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, with 71 percent having received the first dose.

Vaccinations had plateaued through most of July, but the numbers increased by three percent as of the past week, he noted.

“That is a direct result that people are aware that the vaccinations are very effective and they’re safe,” Ghilarducci said. “They really are the best way of keeping you out of the hospital and keeping you alive.”

But with nearly 30 percent of the eligible population not vaccinated, health officials said more needs to be done to encourage those to get the shot.

Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki said he was “extremely frustrated” with people who refuse to get vaccinated based on false information.

“We’re not fighting a virus anymore at this point,” he said. “We’re fighting ignorance. We’re fighting selfishness. We have to do something about it.”

He asked the “naysayers, such as Supervisor Hernandez,” for solutions to ending the pandemic.

“What is your solution to get out of the pandemic to keep our community safe, other than complaining?” he asked.

Hernandez said he supports the public having a choice when it comes to being vaccinated, and said the supervisors need to build trust with the community by being transparent on the possible side effects of the vaccine.

He said a vaccination requirement could actually have the opposite effect.

“The more we push people to do what we say, we’re by default telling them your voice means nothing,” Hernandez said. “If I was an employee of this county, I would probably quit.”

The supervisors are expected to consider a vaccination policy for the nearly 600 county employees on Aug. 24 as well as the incentive program. If approved, its implementation would take at least a couple of weeks to work out the logistics, according to County Administrative Officer Ray Espinosa.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

State to require all K-12 teachers to get vaccinated or test weekly

Eli Walsh -
K-12 teachers across California will be required to prove...
Local News

Local tech manufacturer expands in Hollister and beyond

Michael Moore -
The seemingly non-stop growth of the international high tech...
Crime

Police arrest 19-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder

Staff Report -
A 19-year-old Hollister man shot a victim during an...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

State to require all K-12 teachers to get vaccinated or test...

Local tech manufacturer expands in Hollister and beyond