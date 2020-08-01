Police today arrested a suspect in connection with an attempted homicide that occurred May 23 in Hollister, according to authorities.

Hollister Police officers served a search warrant the morning of July 31 at a residence on Loma Vista Drive, says a press release from Hollister Police Department. Matthew Mello was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

The arrest and search warrant were the result of an investigation into a series of shootings May 23, police said. That evening, police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Chappell Road and Pacific Way.

Officers determined that two shootings had occurred within 10 minutes, police said. Witnesses reported a Red Honda Civic occupied by several men wearing red bandanas, which were covering their faces. The Honda drove toward two men who were standing by a parked car. One of the occupants of the Honda shot at the car and the two men several times. The men were not injured but the car was struck by gunfire several times.

A short time later, a black Chevy Tahoe approached the same two men who were now busy changing the flat tire that had just been shot, police said. The driver of the Tahoe shot at the man changing the tire several times, striking him one time. The suspect then fled the scene and was chased by the police but escaped.

Hollister Police Detectives continued to follow up in the investigation and obtained a search warrant for the residence on Loma Vista Drive in Hollister, according to police.

“Due to the likelihood that weapons were involved, Hollister Police investigators requested the assistance of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team” to conduct the July 31 search of the home, police said.

Officers from the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team, San Benito County Probation and Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search and arrest of Mello.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.