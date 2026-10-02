Police and mental health responders safely detained a suicidal woman following an hours-long standoff in Hollister on Sept. 26, according to authorities.

Hollister Police responded to the incident in the area of Julian Court after receiving phone calls that reported a woman on foot was looking into backyards and carrying a knife, the police department said in a press release.

When officers located the woman, she was in a field near Apricot Lane at Summer Drive, yelling and talking incoherently, police said. Maintaining a safe distance, officers tried to talk to the woman and determine if she needed help. Officers could also see that the woman was holding a knife in her pocket.

The woman refused to speak with the officers and began walking away from them toward a more populated residential area. Officers thought the woman may have been experiencing a mental health crisis that could spiral into public safety concerns.

Police said they continued to keep an eye on the woman as she walked away, speaking to her from a distance through a loudspeaker system.

The woman continued walking away from the officers and into the San Benito Riverbed, police said. Officers began to disengage as the concern for public safety diminished. But the woman then began to use the knife to “self-harm” and ran south toward another residential area near Nash Road at Westside Boulevard.

San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and Cal Fire officers joined Hollister PD in the response, establishing a perimeter to monitor the woman’s movement, authorities said. Officers still tried to talk to the woman, but she continued to hurt herself with the knife.

Authorities also called for help from the county’s Behavioral Health Mobile Crisis Response Team, whose staff responded to assist with the crisis negotiation, police said. The woman continued to decline help from the authorities.

Police also used a drone to monitor the woman’s movements from the air.

After the MCRT’s continued attempts to provide the woman with crisis assistance failed, they disengaged while officers and deputies maintained the perimeter and continued to try to talk to her, police said.

For several hours, officers repeatedly tried to negotiate with the woman and continued to manage the perimeter, but the woman still refused to engage, police said.

At one point, the woman ran toward a residential area on Nash Road. Police said out of concern for officers’ safety, they “were forced to utilize less-lethal options”—specifically pepperball projectiles and 12-gauge munitions—to subdue the woman.

The woman then dropped the knife and officers approached and detained her, police said. The woman was immediately provided with medical attention. After receiving treatment at the scene, the woman was flown to a regional hospital for further care.

Anyone who feels suicidal or is suffering from a mental health crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or the San Benito County mental health support hotline at 831.902.2911.