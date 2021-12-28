good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 29, 2021
Hollister Police released a photo of this assault style rifle found in the backseat of a vehicle that led officers on a brief pursuit Dec. 22.
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police find assault rifle in back of crashed vehicle

Driver led officers on pursuit before collision

By: Staff Report
Hollister Police are looking for two suspects who ran from a crash scene, where they left a loaded “assault rifle style weapon” on the backseat of their vehicle, police said.

The night of Dec. 22, Hollister Police officers attempted a traffic enforcement stop on Buena Vista Road, west of Calaveras School, says a post on the Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. The driver of the vehicle—who was suspected of DUI—did not pull over and led officers on a brief pursuit at moderate speeds.

Due to weather conditions, officers terminated the pursuit. Police shortly learned the driver had crashed the vehicle a short distance away, in the area of Buena Vista and Locust, police said.

Officers who responded to the area of the crash found a loaded rifle on the back seat of the vehicle, police said. The driver and a passenger had fled on foot. Investigators are working on determining the suspects’ identity.

Police looking for hit and run suspect

Hollister Police shared a photo of a driver who collided with a parked vehicle and fled the scene, and are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

Police released this photo of a woman who allegedly collided with a parked car in Hollister Dec. 19, then fled the scene.

About 9:43am Dec. 19, Hollister Police responded to the intersection of North Chappell Road and Maple Street for a reported hit and run collision, says a Dec. 21 post to the Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. The suspect driver was seen exiting her black Dodge Charger and fleeing the scene after she collided with a parked car.

Anyone who can identify the driver can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4330 and reference case number HA21-3045.

Staff Report

