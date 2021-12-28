Police find assault rifle in back of crashed vehicle

Hollister Police are looking for two suspects who ran from a crash scene, where they left a loaded “assault rifle style weapon” on the backseat of their vehicle, police said.

The night of Dec. 22, Hollister Police officers attempted a traffic enforcement stop on Buena Vista Road, west of Calaveras School, says a post on the Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. The driver of the vehicle—who was suspected of DUI—did not pull over and led officers on a brief pursuit at moderate speeds.

Due to weather conditions, officers terminated the pursuit. Police shortly learned the driver had crashed the vehicle a short distance away, in the area of Buena Vista and Locust, police said.

Officers who responded to the area of the crash found a loaded rifle on the back seat of the vehicle, police said. The driver and a passenger had fled on foot. Investigators are working on determining the suspects’ identity.

Police looking for hit and run suspect

Hollister Police shared a photo of a driver who collided with a parked vehicle and fled the scene, and are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

Police released this photo of a woman who allegedly collided with a parked car in Hollister Dec. 19, then fled the scene.

About 9:43am Dec. 19, Hollister Police responded to the intersection of North Chappell Road and Maple Street for a reported hit and run collision, says a Dec. 21 post to the Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. The suspect driver was seen exiting her black Dodge Charger and fleeing the scene after she collided with a parked car.

Anyone who can identify the driver can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4330 and reference case number HA21-3045.