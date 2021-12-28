Hazel Hawkins recognized for CSUMB partnership

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital staff Dec. 20 were presented with Certificates of Appreciation from the staff of the Master of Science Physician Assistant Program at California State University Monterey Bay.

HHMH has partnered with CSUMB for their Physician Assistant Program to provide clinical rotations for their Physician Assistant students since the program’s inception in 2020, says a press release from HHMH. Their inaugural group of students graduated in May 2021, and HHMH has hired two of the CSUMB graduates—Taylor Gann-Snow, PA-C, a provider in the HHMH Community Health Center in San Juan Bautista; and Abigail Markowski, PA-C, in the Hollister hospital’s Emergency Department.

CSUMB staff, Alfred Sadler Jr., M.D., Associate Medical Director & Co-Founder of the program, Jenny Hallett, Program Analyst, and Leonard Caputo, M.D., Medical Director of the program stopped by to present framed Certificates of Appreciation to the following individuals:

– Steve Hannah, CEO, accepted a certificate for the District as a whole, for serving as a clinical preceptoring site for PA student rotations for the years 2020-2021

– Joan Rogers, Director of Medical Staff Services, accepted a certificate for serving as a clinical administrator for the years 2020-2021

– Michael Bogey, M.D., ED Director, CMO and Chief of Staff, accepted a certificate for serving as a clinical preceptor for the years 2020-2021

– Amy Breen-Lema, Director, Provider Services & Clinic Operation, accepted a certificate for serving as a clinical administrator for the years 2020-2021

– Mishel Thomas, Clinic Operations Manager, accepted a certificate for serving as a clinical administrator for the years 2020-2021.

Caputo, Sadler and Hallett also met with some of the HHMH Health Center physicians to present additional certificates, the press release continues.

“We are pleased to partner with CSUMB and collaborate in this program,” Hannah said. “This is an excellent opportunity to support their curriculum and grow our provider base from their well-trained group of graduates.”