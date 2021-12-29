Local Scene: Bankruptcy attorney offers free consultations

Locals enroll at Biola

Biola University was excited to welcome new students Naomi Halperin, of Hollister, and Aidan Tomasini, of Aromas, to the Biola community as they started their journey as an Eagle this fall, says a press release from the university.

Biola’s incoming class represented an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hailed from 41 states and U.S. territories and 44 countries around the world, says the press release. A total of 842 undergraduate and graduate students started their collegiate journey at Biola University on the first day of classes on Aug. 30 and finished their first semester on Friday, Dec. 17.

Agency on Aging requests proposals

The Seniors Council of Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties/Area Agency on Aging is accepting Letters of Intent for its 2022-25 Requests for Proposals process. Funding is available for a variety of programs including the Senior Nutrition Program, Supportive Services, Family Caregiver Support Program, Ombudsman and Elder Abuse Prevention and the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, says a press release.

In order to be considered for funding, all potential applicants must submit a Letter of Intent by 12pm Jan. 5, 2022. More information and the required Letter of Intent for are available at www.seniorscouncil.org. Questions should be directed to the Seniors Council at [email protected]

Bankruptcy attorney offering free consultations

Bankruptcy attorney Ralph Guenther, a principal of Guenther Miller Law Group, will be initiating “Walk-In Wednesdays” beginning Jan. 12 in Hollister.

Local residents can take advantage of a free bankruptcy consultation to discuss their financial situation and for legal information regarding bankruptcy options.

These sessions provide a resource for individuals faced with foreclosures, repossessions, unpaid taxes, credit cards or medical debt.

Guenther has been a bankruptcy specialist for more than 30 years. In March 2021, Guenther Law Group joined forces with attorney Clark Miller’s Cypress Coast Law to create the Guenther Miller Law Group.

No appointment is necessary, and consultation is limited to 10 minutes.

Walk-in hours will be held Jan. 12, Feb. 9 and March 9 from 12:30-4:30pm at 530 San Benito St., Suite 202.

For information, visit guenthermillerlawgroup.com.