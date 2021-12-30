Recycle your Christmas tree in San Benito County

Are you wondering what to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday season ends?

In San Benito County, there are several recycling options to safely and cleanly dispose of your Christmas tree. County officials, in a Dec. 30 press release, listed the options below.

Scouts of America Troop 436 and Troop 428 – Curbside Christmas Recycling

Troop 436 and Troop 428 are providing their annual curbside Christmas tree collection program in San Juan Bautista and Hollister on Jan. 2, 8 and 9.

To have your Christmas tree collected by the troops, place your tree curbside in front of your home on the morning of one of the designated collection days, and the troop will collect your tree for recycling.

The troops will leave a self-addressed envelope with instructions to donate. The suggested donation, although optional, is $10. Donations may be mailed back to the Scouts in the provided envelopes. For convenience, PayPal and Venmo QR Codes will also be included.

The troops are working with Recology and San Benito County to ensure that 100% of the trees collected will be chipped, mulched and composted, says the county press release. None of the collected trees will find their way into landfills.

This practice promotes the long-recognized values of conservation and public service that are cornerstones of Scouting. For troop tree collection inquiries, call 831.636.6415 and leave a message.

Recology – Residential Curbside Christmas Tree Recycling

Christmas trees can be picked up on your regular Recology residential collection service day. Residents are asked to remove the tree stand, lights, decorations and tinsel, and cut the tree into 3-foot sections. Place trees next to your organics cart for convenient pickup at the curb.

Recology Christmas Tree Recycle dates are the first three weeks in January (Jan. 3-7; Jan. 10-14; and Jan. 17-21) on the same day as your regular scheduled service day.

John Smith Road

Take your Christmas tree to John Smith Road Landfill for free recycling from Jan. 2 through Jan. 23. Trees will be transported and recycled at Recology’s South Valley Organics Composting Facility. Remove the tree stand, all lights, tinsel and other decorations.

Make sure to secure and tarp your tree to reduce any street debris or road hazards.

John Smith Road Landfill is located at 2650 John Smith Road in Hollister. Call 831.637.4515 for inquiries.