good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 30, 2021
Article Search
In the past 10 years, artificial Christmas trees have surpassed real trees in popularity and are now so realistic that they can mimic real tree varieties. This Vermont White Spruce is from a company known for high quality and striking realism. (NAPS)
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Recycle your Christmas tree in San Benito County

Multiple options available to keep trees out of landfills

By: Staff Report
6
0

Are you wondering what to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday season ends?

In San Benito County, there are several recycling options to safely and cleanly dispose of your Christmas tree. County officials, in a Dec. 30 press release, listed the options below.

Scouts of America Troop 436 and Troop 428 – Curbside Christmas Recycling

Troop 436 and Troop 428 are providing their annual curbside Christmas tree collection program in San Juan Bautista and Hollister on Jan. 2, 8 and 9.

To have your Christmas tree collected by the troops, place your tree curbside in front of your home on the morning of one of the designated collection days, and the troop will collect your tree for recycling.

The troops will leave a self-addressed envelope with instructions to donate. The suggested donation, although optional, is $10. Donations may be mailed back to the Scouts in the provided envelopes. For convenience, PayPal and Venmo QR Codes will also be included.

The troops are working with Recology and San Benito County to ensure that 100% of the trees collected will be chipped, mulched and composted, says the county press release. None of the collected trees will find their way into landfills.

This practice promotes the long-recognized values of conservation and public service that are cornerstones of Scouting. For troop tree collection inquiries, call 831.636.6415 and leave a message.

Recology – Residential Curbside Christmas Tree Recycling

Christmas trees can be picked up on your regular Recology residential collection service day. Residents are asked to remove the tree stand, lights, decorations and tinsel, and cut the tree into 3-foot sections. Place trees next to your organics cart for convenient pickup at the curb.

Recology Christmas Tree Recycle dates are the first three weeks in January (Jan. 3-7; Jan. 10-14; and Jan. 17-21) on the same day as your regular scheduled service day.

John Smith Road

Take your Christmas tree to John Smith Road Landfill for free recycling from Jan. 2 through Jan. 23. Trees will be transported and recycled at Recology’s South Valley Organics Composting Facility. Remove the tree stand, all lights, tinsel and other decorations.

Make sure to secure and tarp your tree to reduce any street debris or road hazards.

John Smith Road Landfill is located at 2650 John Smith Road in Hollister. Call 831.637.4515 for inquiries.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

County, cities begin planning for 5,000-plus new homes

Michael Moore -
San Benito County and the cities of Hollister and...
Local News

Local Scene: Bankruptcy attorney offers free consultations

Staff Report -
Locals enroll at Biola Biola University was excited to welcome...
Local News

Hazel Hawkins recognized for CSUMB partnership

Staff Report -
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital staff Dec. 20 were presented...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

County, cities begin planning for 5,000-plus new homes

Local Scene: Bankruptcy attorney offers free consultations