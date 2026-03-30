The Hollister Police Department is investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred in the 1900 block of Poplar Court, and authorities think the deadly incident was the result of an altercation.

About 2am March 28, Hollister Police officers were dispatched to a report of a collision where a pedestrian was trapped beneath a vehicle, a police department spokesperson said in a press release. Three officers responded and located an adult male pinned underneath the vehicle.

Officers attempted to s ave the victim’s life, using a jack to lift the vehicle and extricate him, police said. Emergency medical personnel arrived and provided additional life-saving measures. Despite these efforts, the pedestrian, a 21-year-old male from San Jose, was pronounced dead.

The preliminary police investigation found the collision stemmed from an altercation that began earlier in the evening in San Jose and continued into Hollister. Investigators said the victim and occupants of the vehicle knew each other prior to the incident.

Police added they do not think alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Damian Mendez, 20, of Hollister, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and booked at the San Benito County Jail, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Detectives are diligently working to gather all facts and ensure a complete and accurate understanding of the circumstances surrounding this incident,” says the press release. “The members of the Hollister Police Department extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.