Police investigate west Hollister shooting

Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the west side of town Thursday night, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which was reported about 8:45pm June 9 on the 100 block of Vista Lane, according to Hollister Police Sgt. Matthew Weiss. The shooting “may have been gang-related,” he added.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings in the roadway, Weiss said. Multiple homes had been struck with bullets.

The suspects fled the area in a late model white Audi four-door sedan, police said. No arrests have been made.

Authorities think two people shot the homes from the Audi, and both are described as Hispanic males.