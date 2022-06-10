good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 10, 2022
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police investigate west Hollister shooting

No injuries reported in possibly gang-related incident

By: Staff Report
Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the west side of town Thursday night, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which was reported about 8:45pm June 9 on the 100 block of Vista Lane, according to Hollister Police Sgt. Matthew Weiss. The shooting “may have been gang-related,” he added.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings in the roadway, Weiss said. Multiple homes had been struck with bullets.

The suspects fled the area in a late model white Audi four-door sedan, police said. No arrests have been made.

Authorities think two people shot the homes from the Audi, and both are described as Hispanic males.

Hollister Police investigate the scene of a shooting reported about 8:45pm June 9 on the 100 block of Vista Lane. Photo originally posted to Facebook by Hollister Police Department. 
Staff Report

