June 14, 2022
An employee of John Smith Road Landfill helps a local resident at a Jan. 29 free recycling day at the Hollister landfill.
FeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

Recycle hazardous materials free June 18

Events scheduled at Brigantino Park and John Smith Road Landfill

By: Staff Report
Did you know that putting batteries in your trash and recycling containers can, and does cause fires in trucks and facilities that endanger workers and damage expensive equipment? In California, it is illegal to put batteries in the trash or recycling. Instead, they must be taken to a designated location for proper recycling instead, according to authorities. 

Battery recycling is important not only because improper management can lead to injuries and property and environmental damage; these precious materials are finite and expensive to source, and their extraction can cause environmental damage. 

Earlier this year, County of San Benito Integrated Waste Management (IWM) began working on a grant project funded by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) to expand access to convenient recycling opportunities for household hazardous waste, including non-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, says a press release from the county. IWM succeeded in securing the grant.

One result of that effort is an upcoming free Recycle Day June 18 at Brigantino Park in Hollister. From 9am-1pm, residents can bring their non-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries to the park for safe recycling, says the press release. The event is free for San Benito County residents. 

Residents will also be able to recycle their electronic waste and shred paper on-site at the Brigantino Park event. The services are sponsored by Recology San Benito, according to county officials. 

Brigantino Park is located at 2100 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister. More information about the June 18 event can be found at www.cosb.us/hhw.

San Benito County residents can also bring household hazardous waste, including their rechargeable and non-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, to the monthly Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event at John Smith Road Landfill every third Saturday of the month from 9am-12pm. The next such event is on June 18. John Smith Road Landfill is located at 2650 John Smith Road in Hollister. 

The household hazardous waste grant-funded project also aims to expand access to the recycling of lawn care equipment and electric bicycle/scooter batteries, as well as fluorescent lamps. “This project features eco-friendly product alternatives including reusable one-pound propane cylinders and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and includes the distribution of coupons to be used toward the purchase of reusable propane cylinders and LEDs,” says the press release. “You can now conveniently recycle any unwanted fluorescent lamps at True Value Hardware (during regular business hours) located at 1260 Fourth Street in Hollister, where you can also purchase your new LEDs.”

IWM is working to recruit additional retailers to offer reusable one-pound propane cylinders and lawn care equipment battery collection. To be added to a distribution list to receive more information or become a participating retailer, email [email protected]

Staff Report

