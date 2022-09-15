good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 15, 2022
Photos: Chris Mora
Putting for a good cause

Hollister Firefighters Local 3395 host fundraising tournament at Ridgemark

By: Michael Moore
The Hollister Firefighters Local 3395 enjoyed a warm, sunny day Sept. 9 for the public safety union’s second annual fundraising golf tournament at Ridgemark Golf Club.  

A total of 108 golfers played in the 2022 tournament, according to Taylor Siemann, Hollister Fire Engineer and Local 3395 Secretary. Participants represented numerous public safety agencies in the area, including firefighters from Monterey, Gilroy and Salinas; as well as Hollister Police, San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and others.

Proceeds from the tournament will go into the Hollister Firefighters Local 3395 scholarship fund, which helps local high school students seeking a future career in emergency response or public service, Siemann said. The Sept. 9 tournament raised about $8,000.

“Last year was a test run to get the idea and name out there, and this year we put the action into play,” Siemann said.

Top sponsors for the 2022 tournament include the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Army, RCM Electric and Greenwood Chevrolet, Siemann said. Twenty-four area vendors donated prizes and money for a raffle that also took place during the golf tournament.

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

