State launches website for reproductive care

A new website is now available for anyone who is seeking reproductive care in California, the governor’s office announced Sept. 13.

The new abortion resource website, abortion.ca.gov, provides information regarding privacy rights, abortion steps, types of abortion, how to find emotional or financial support and where to find providers for the procedure.

While the site is clear that it is for information only, it is equally clear that anyone is able to receive an abortion in California, regardless of their immigration or residency status.

“Abortion is legal, safe and accessible here in California—whether or not you live here, know that we have your back,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom said all patients seeking abortions are welcome in California, and that California will “continue to fight like hell” to provide access to “fundamental civil rights,” as other states restrict abortion and prevent access to information or even interstate travel for abortions.

Abortion.ca.gov is an informative website that hosts a collection of resources for someone who is interested in abortion in California. It includes steps involved in abortion, the types of abortions patients might consider and how to pay for services.

“People who seek abortion and related reproductive care are in a vulnerable place, particularly because of the obstacles they face, such as the lack of transportation, lodging, wage support or sick leave, and childcare,” said state Sen. Anna M. Caballero, D-Merced. “For those outside of California who seek an abortion, these barriers increase exponentially.”

Users of the site will find myriad resources under the “find a provider” tab, which helps users find providers by location or through the state’s database of providers. Users from outside California are provided links to help them find providers in other states, as well as information on how to avoid misinformation online when searching for reproductive care.

“This new website is a critical resource, providing essential information to patients in and out of California, and can hopefully serve as a model for the rest of the nation,” said Jodi Hicks, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “No person should be forced to travel outside of their home state for essential health care, including abortion care, yet extreme politicians are making that a reality for millions across the country.”

Pregnant people who live in states that ban or restrict abortion sometimes have to travel hundreds of miles to receive that procedure, adding to the barriers that many face like arranging transportation to and from clinics, getting time off work and possibly finding childcare.

Hicks said the website demonstrates California’s commitment to expanding abortion access by increasing access to accurate information so people can seek the care they need within the state.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, California has led the way in expanding access to reproductive health care services and strengthening abortion protections, according to the governor’s office.

“In California we’ve made it clear that we trust women and respect every woman’s right to make decisions about their reproductive health and future,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “We know that when those rights are taken, it can have grave consequences on women’s health, safety, economic security, and ability to live and thrive.”

Siebel Newsom said that as other states seek to limit and fully strip their residents of reproductive rights, California was taking “real steps” to make it easier for anyone to access care.

Part of making it easier to access abortion care is protecting user privacy.

Abortion.ca.gov does not collect any personal information about visitors to the site and it provides information on how to further protect digital privacy for anyone who needs to keep their abortion research private.

The site is currently available in English and Spanish, and is expected to have translations in other languages soon.

Voters will have the chance to amend the state’s Constitution to make abortion a right in the state of California in this November’s election via Proposition 1 on the ballot.

