A suspect who was arrested last week for previously stealing a vehicle was found with “large quantities” of marijuana and other drugs that he was planning to sell illegally, according to Hollister Police.

On Feb. 5, Hollister Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle after the California Highway Patrol notified the owner that the car had been involved in a previous traffic collision, according to a press release from Hollister Police Department. The vehicle’s owner did not know someone had stolen the car.

By the time Hollister Police contacted the CHP officer investigating the collision, local officers were advised that the driver of the stolen vehicle, Santiago Cavazos, had been booked at San Benito County Jail following the collision, authorities said. Cavazos had been booked on charges unrelated to the traffic collision.

Santiago Cavazos

When Hollister Police Sgt. Matthew Weiss attempted to contact Cavazos at the jail regarding the stolen vehicle, he learned that the suspect had already posted bail and been released, according to police.

Later that day, a Hollister Police officer made a vehicle stop for a traffic violation in the area of Sally and Hawkins streets, police said. The driver was identified as Cavazos, and the officer was alerted he was wanted for the stolen vehicle incident.

Cavazos was detained during the traffic stop on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle, police said.

During a subsequent search of Cavazos’ vehicle, officers found “large quantities” of marijuana, concentrated cannabis wax, psilocybin (psychedelic mushrooms), alprazolam or generic Xanax pills, narcotics packaging materials and a scale, police said.

Cavazos was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies related to the possession and transportation of the illegal materials and possession of drugs for sales, authorities said.

On Feb. 18, officers, narcotics agents and San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at Cavazos’ home. During the search, police found more evidence that Cavazos was in possession of marijuana for illegal sales, according to authorities. Also found at the residence were a firearm manufacturing tool “known to be used in the illegal production of firearms.”

Anyone with information about this case can call Hollister Police at (831) 636-4330 or the WeTip line at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.