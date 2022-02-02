Poppy Jasper film fest releases 2022 lineup

Organizers for the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival released the full lineup of films for the 2022 event, which will take place April 6-13.

This year’s hybrid festival will feature both virtual and in-person screenings and events, says a press release from PJIFF. In-person events will take place at venues throughout South County, including the Morgan Hill Community Playhouse, Guglielmo Winery and Granada Theater.

The complete PJIFF program includes features from around the world including Australia, Italy, Iran and Mexico, among others, says the press release. The festival will showcase a combination of documentary and narrative films including Australia’s Gravel Road that follows the life of Jay Minning, singer-songwriter of the band the Desert Starks; Italy’s Il Grand Bolero that follows the story of a cynical mid-aged pipe organ cleaner struggling to control her attraction to her new 20-year-old assistant during Rome’s Covid-19 lockdown; and Juliet Landau’s feature film debut A Place Among the Dead among others.

The full lineup also includes over 100 short films from 30 different countries.

“We are excited to bring these compelling and inspiring stories to our community, celebrating the beauty and power of film and welcome back audiences for PJIFF 2022,” said Festival Director Mattie Scariot.

The festival will also feature panel discussions with industry leaders to discuss an array of subjects including women in film, the film industry, and visual effects with more to be announced at a later date.

As part of PJIFF’s mission is to support independent filmmakers and the local community, the festival will also include a Youth and Student Festival Day showcasing student films from across the world on April 6; panel discussions Latino representation in the industry on April 11; LGBTQ+ Day highlighting the work of LGBTQ+ filmmakers and stories on April 12; and Iran Day, spotlighting some of the best films from the country including PJIFF alumni Javad Daraei’s Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse on April 13.

On April 7, the festival will host a special celebration, the “Poppy Bash!” to premiere the song “Believe” inspired by the festival and its mission, says the press release. The night will include a special live performance of the song by its composers—Grammy Award winner Randy Spendlove, multi-platinum artist Polo Jones and other local musicians. The event will be co-hosted by Jayson Stebbins and Drag Queen Alina Malletti Galore.

The festival will offer in person and virtual screening in accordance with CDC guidelines and is closely following any health-related precautions to protect the public and the community, says the press release.

Tickets and passes are now available on PJIFF’s website at https://pjiff2022.eventive.org/passes/buy, with a special super early bird price available until Feb. 20.

For more information about the festival and the films in the 2022 PJIFF lineup, visit pjiff.org.