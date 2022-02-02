good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
59.6 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
February 2, 2022
Article Search
SCREENING AT PJIFF Gabriele Fabbro’s The Grand Bolero will be featured at the 2022 Poppy Jasper International Film Festival. Credit: Contributed photo
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Poppy Jasper film fest releases 2022 lineup

Local events take place April 6-13

By: Staff Report
12
0

Organizers for the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival released the full lineup of films for the 2022 event, which will take place April 6-13.

This year’s hybrid festival will feature both virtual and in-person screenings and events, says a press release from PJIFF. In-person events will take place at venues throughout South County, including the Morgan Hill Community Playhouse, Guglielmo Winery and Granada Theater.

The complete PJIFF program includes features from around the world including Australia, Italy, Iran and Mexico, among others, says the press release. The festival will showcase a combination of documentary and narrative films including Australia’s Gravel Road that follows the life of Jay Minning, singer-songwriter of the band the Desert Starks; Italy’s Il Grand Bolero that follows the story of a cynical mid-aged pipe organ cleaner struggling to control her attraction to her new 20-year-old assistant during Rome’s Covid-19 lockdown; and Juliet Landau’s feature film debut A Place Among the Dead among others.

The full lineup also includes over 100 short films from 30 different countries.  

“We are excited to bring these compelling and inspiring stories to our community, celebrating the beauty and power of film and welcome back audiences for PJIFF 2022,” said Festival Director Mattie Scariot.

The festival will also feature panel discussions with industry leaders to discuss an array of subjects including women in film, the film industry, and visual effects with more to be announced at a later date.  

As part of PJIFF’s mission is to support independent filmmakers and the local community, the festival will also include a Youth and Student Festival Day showcasing student films from across the world on April 6; panel discussions Latino representation in the industry on April 11; LGBTQ+ Day highlighting the work of LGBTQ+ filmmakers and stories on April 12; and Iran Day, spotlighting some of the best films from the country including PJIFF alumni Javad Daraei’s Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse on April 13. 

On April 7, the festival will host a special celebration, the “Poppy Bash!” to premiere the song “Believe” inspired by the festival and its mission, says the press release. The night will include a special live performance of the song by its composers—Grammy Award winner Randy Spendlove, multi-platinum artist Polo Jones and other local musicians. The event will be co-hosted by Jayson Stebbins and Drag Queen Alina Malletti Galore. 

The festival will offer in person and virtual screening in accordance with CDC guidelines and is closely following any health-related precautions to protect the public and the community, says the press release.   

Tickets and passes are now available on PJIFF’s website at https://pjiff2022.eventive.org/passes/buy, with a special super early bird price available until Feb. 20.

For more information about the festival and the films in the 2022 PJIFF lineup, visit pjiff.org

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: 12-year-olds in control?

submitted -
I saw on an internet news post that California...
Local News

School District embraces Restorative Circles model

submitted -
Courtesy of the Hollister School District  The Hollister School District...
Letters

Letter: Remember the lessons of the pandemic

submitted -
Re: California & Dan Walters 1/21 & 1/28/ 22 It...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,129FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Letter: 12-year-olds in control?

School District embraces Restorative Circles model