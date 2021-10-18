good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 18, 2021
Hollister Police locked down the Rancho San Justo campus the morning of Oct. 15 to investigate a report of suspicious activity. Photos: Chris Mora
NewsCrimeSchoolsFeaturedLocal News

‘Potential threat’ to school was unfounded, superintendent says

HPD investigated suspicious activity at Rancho San Justo School

By: Staff Report
Police were called to Rancho San Justo School Oct. 15 in response to a “potential threat” on campus, but the threat turned out to be unfounded, according to school officials. 

“At no point was there a credible threat on campus,” says a statement from Hollister School District Superintendent Erika Sanchez. “In an abundance of caution, however, school administration, teachers and classified personnel responded to a potential threat on campus and kept students safe under a shelter-in-place procedure. Authorities confirmed the reported threat was not credible. For precaution, though, the campus was thoroughly checked. Afterward, students resumed their daily schedules.”

The Hollister Police Department sent out an alert at 11:42am Oct. 15, notifying the public that the campus, located at 1201 Rancho Drive, had been locked down while officers and school authorities searched the school. The campus was shut down “only as a precaution,” says the Oct. 15 press release from Hollister PD. 

One hour later, at 12:42pm, police sent out an update that the lockdown had ended, and students were back to their regular instruction schedules. No threats were located on campus, and no arrests were made, according to authorities. 

Sanchez sent out a statement Oct. 16 on the incident. She stated that HSD “take(s) student and staff safety very seriously,” and all threats to campus safety are investigated. 

Sanchez’ statement continues, “Our schools provide school-wide behavior expectations while implementing a caring culture. Our dedicated staff members implement positive behavior supports and interventions on a daily basis. Each school has at least one Social-Emotional Team member present on campus to provide social-emotional support to any student in need. Should your student need social-emotional support, please contact your school for more information. We encourage students to report all safety concerns to school staff, and to resist peer pressure to act irresponsibly.”

