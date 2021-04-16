Public health officials report a new virus death, 04/15

San Benito County Public Health officials report the number of new Covid-19 cases continues to be minimal, but a new death was reported in one of their latest newsletters.

On April 14, the county reported its 63rd death of the novel coronavirus in San Benito County. This is the first death reported since April 5.

The county’s Covid-19 dashboard shows that there have been 5,958 confirmed cases and currently 62 active cases, and 14 new cases recorded as of Thursday afternoon. It also shows that three people are hospitalized within the county, with one of those in the intensive care unit.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased. There’s been 35,313 tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 29,326 have tested negative and 5,833 patients have recovered.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that of the 5,958 positive cases of Covid-19, 182 patients are in the 0-4 age group; 1,576 are in the 5-24 age group; 2,603 are in the 25-49; 1,115 patients are in the 50-64 age group; and 481 are age 64 or older.

The newsletter also shows that San Benito County remains in the second-least restrictive orange “moderate” risk level as of April 15. The county, according to state data, had a case rate of 7.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 3.3 percent for the week of March 28-April 3.

These numbers are slightly above the yellow “minimal” risk level factors for each county, which is less than two daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of less than 2 percent.

The statewide data shows 4.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 1.8 percent for the week of March 28-April 3.

At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward from the orange “moderate” tier to the yellow “minimal” tier after meeting the criteria of the less restrictive level for 14 consecutive days.