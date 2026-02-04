San Benito County Public Works Administrator Steve Loupe will resign from his post as of Feb. 27. Loupe, who has worked for the county for about 4.5 years, submitted his resignation to the county executive’s office on Jan. 28, says a press release from the county.

Loupe expressed appreciation for the opportunity to work with staff at the Resource Management Agency and other county departments, says the press release. Loupe will work with the county executive’s office to ensure a smooth transition in public works leadership.

“The county thanks Steve Loupe for his dedication to capital improvement projects, including the Union Road Bridge, Fairview Road Improvements and his response to the Local Emergency caused by the 2023 winter floods,” says the press release. “The county wishes Mr. Loupe the best with all his future endeavors.”

Loupe declined to comment when contacted by the Free Lance.