Hollister Police arrested a motorist on suspicion of multiple weapons violations following a traffic stop on Feb. 1.

About 2:47pm, a Hollister Police officer stopped a vehicle in the area of the 1300 block of Black Forest Drive. The vehicle had visible mechanical violations including emissions and engine modifications, Hollister Police Department said.

During the stop, the driver was detained and the officer found probable cause to search the vehicle, police said.

During the search, the officer found a loaded, unregistered firearm that was concealed in the passenger compartment of the vehicle, police said. Also found were three loaded high-capacity magazines.

The driver, Juan Guzman, 22, of Hollister, was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes including being a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and other weapons related offenses, police said. Guzman was taken to San Benito County Jail for booking, where officers found cocaine concealed in his wallet.