Safely dispose of unwanted tires, mattresses, electronic waste and household hazardous waste, for free, at the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 7.

The free Recycle Day event will take place from 9am-1pm, in the parking lot shared by the sheriff’s office and Resource Management Agency at 2301 Technology Parkway in Hollister. San Benito County residents are invited to participate by dropping off items listed above—including paint, motor oil, batteries, fluorescent bulbs and household cleaning products—for safe disposal.

Residents must show proof that they live in San Benito County. A limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip will be enforced. Business waste will not be accepted.

“We encourage all residents to take full advantage of this free Recycle Day event to safely and responsibly dispose of items like tires, mattresses, e-waste, and household hazardous waste,” said Steve Loupe, San Benito County Public Works Administrator. “Events like this are a great opportunity to clear out clutter, protect our environment and contribute to a cleaner, healthier community for everyone.

“Let’s take pride in our community and lead by example. Every item properly disposed of is a step toward a cleaner, safer San Benito County.”