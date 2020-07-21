A set of roadwork projects on Union Road next week could cause some minor traffic jams going in and out of town.

According to San Benito County officials, road work is scheduled for July 27 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. They said motorists should expect one-lane traffic closures during this time and are urged to take alternate routes.

The projects are funded by Measure G and SB 1, respectively. The Measure G funded project will be an overlay on Union Road and San Benito Street to Southside Road.

The SB 1 funded project will be an overlay on Union Road and Cienega Road to South Union Heights.

The project will run until Aug. 21. Anybody with questions can call the San Benito County Resource Management Agency at 831-637-5313.