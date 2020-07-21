Salons and barbershops in San Benito County are allowed to operate again as long as those services can be conducted outside of the building.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced July 20 that a new guidance was released specifically for outdoor operations for personal services, hair salons and barber shops.

David Westrick, county public information officer, said in a press release that the new guidance for hair salons and barber shops was developed to support a safe, clean outdoor environment for workers and customers.

New guidelines say that outdoor operations may be conducted under a tent, canopy or other sun shelter with at least one side open to allow outdoor air flow, according to Westrick.

The guidelines for outdoor hair salons and barbershops include that employees and customers have to wear masks the entire time. Businesses must create an outdoor reception area where guests can check in. Handshakes, hugs or similar greetings are discouraged.

A new guidance also applies to esthetic, skin care, cosmetology, nail services and massage therapy related to non-healthcare settings.

Workers should wear a face shield with a face covering when doing services on the face or neck that don’t allow clients to wear a mask. Disposable gloves should be worn and single-use applicators instead of reusable ones are suggested.

Nail salons should ask manicure clients to use hand sanitizer first, allow one manicurist to work at a single station and offer color palettes instead of nail polish color displays.

Shops are not allowed to provide service that would require a customer to have to enter the establishment. Some services include electrology, tattooing and piercing services because they are invasive procedures that require a controlled hygienic environment.The updated guidance can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/. For any local questions or concerns you can email [email protected] or call 831-636-4113