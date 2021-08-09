San Benito Community Auction will be online Aug. 27-30

The 2021 San Benito Community Auction, which raises funds annually for local nonprofits, will take place online Aug. 27-30.

The virtual auction is a safe alternative for local organizations to raise funds in the pandemic era, and gives participants an opportunity to bid on a variety of packages from local donors.

The San Benito Community Foundation is the auction sponsor. Funds raised will be distributed to local nonprofits.

Bidders throughout the four-day auction can expect to see more than 135 prize packages offered by 31 nonprofit organizations, according to a press release from the Community Foundation.

Preregistration to the auction is recommended by Aug. 20, and can be done on the event website at https://tinyurl.com/yz38hv3d.

Among the nonprofits that benefited from last year’s online auction is the local P.E.O. Chapter WX, which raised enough funds from the event to finance their annual college scholarship for a local graduating young woman.

P.E.O. is an international philanthropic organization with local chapters all over the world, dedicated to promoting educational opportunities for women.

The San Benito Community Foundation is also accepting financial donations directly to the community auction, with donated funds going to participating local nonprofits. To make a donation, email [email protected] or call the Community Foundation at 831.630.1924.