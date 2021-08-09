good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
83.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 11, 2021
Article Search
Community Foundation
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

San Benito Community Auction will be online Aug. 27-30

By: Staff Report
26
0

The 2021 San Benito Community Auction, which raises funds annually for local nonprofits, will take place online Aug. 27-30.

The virtual auction is a safe alternative for local organizations to raise funds in the pandemic era, and gives participants an opportunity to bid on a variety of packages from local donors.

The San Benito Community Foundation is the auction sponsor. Funds raised will be distributed to local nonprofits.

Bidders throughout the four-day auction can expect to see more than 135 prize packages offered by 31 nonprofit organizations, according to a press release from the Community Foundation.

Preregistration to the auction is recommended by Aug. 20, and can be done on the event website at https://tinyurl.com/yz38hv3d.

Among the nonprofits that benefited from last year’s online auction is the local P.E.O. Chapter WX, which raised enough funds from the event to finance their annual college scholarship for a local graduating young woman.

P.E.O. is an international philanthropic organization with local chapters all over the world, dedicated to promoting educational opportunities for women.

The San Benito Community Foundation is also accepting financial donations directly to the community auction, with donated funds going to participating local nonprofits. To make a donation, email [email protected] or call the Community Foundation at 831.630.1924.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

State to require all K-12 teachers to get vaccinated or test weekly

Eli Walsh -
K-12 teachers across California will be required to prove...
Local News

Local tech manufacturer expands in Hollister and beyond

Michael Moore -
The seemingly non-stop growth of the international high tech...
Crime

Police arrest 19-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder

Staff Report -
A 19-year-old Hollister man shot a victim during an...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

State to require all K-12 teachers to get vaccinated or test...

Local tech manufacturer expands in Hollister and beyond