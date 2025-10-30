Local CalFresh recipients will see a delay in their benefits in November due to the federal government shutdown, says a notice from the San Benito County Health & Human Services Agency.

San Benito County currently serves 7,742 people and 3,794 families with CalFresh benefits, which are paid for by the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). If the shutdown continues, the Trump Administration has said the federal government will not provide funding for CalFresh or SNAP benefits for November.

“While we are hopeful that federal funding will be restored quickly, we must prepare our community for all outcomes,” said Tracey Belton, Director of HHSA. “CalFresh is a vital lifeline for many families, older adults and children in San Benito County. We encourage all recipients to monitor their EBT accounts and seek alternative supports now to ensure continuity of food access.”

CalFresh benefits for October have already been issued and will not be affected. The federal funding situation will not impact anybody’s eligibility for CalFresh—just the timing of the next payments, the county notice added.

The State of California expects to be able to finance CalWORKs benefits for November.