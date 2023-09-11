San Juan Bautista remembers 9/11

Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Miniature American flags line the lawn in front of San Juan Bautista City Hall in commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. Twenty-two years ago, terrorists crashed two hijacked passenger planes into the Twin Towers in Manhattan, one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and a fourth into a field in Pennsylvania. The coordinated attacks by Al-Qaeda left 2,977 people dead, and sparked numerous counter-terrorism and safety measures that forever altered life worldwide.