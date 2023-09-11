good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 12, 2023
Photo: Erik Chalhoub
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsSan Juan and Aromas

San Juan Bautista remembers 9/11

By: Erik Chalhoub
Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Miniature American flags line the lawn in front of San Juan Bautista City Hall in commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. Twenty-two years ago, terrorists crashed two hijacked passenger planes into the Twin Towers in Manhattan, one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and a fourth into a field in Pennsylvania. The coordinated attacks by Al-Qaeda left 2,977 people dead, and sparked numerous counter-terrorism and safety measures that forever altered life worldwide.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

