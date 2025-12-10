Local seniors were treated Dec. 2 to Mirastar Federal Credit Union’s “Teddy Bears on Patrol” initiative at the Hollister Senior Center.

Employees of the credit union visited the senior center on West Street and donated teddy bears for dozens of seniors who were there for lunch. Mirastar also sponsored and served an “extra special meal” for the seniors, according to Christina Ludovici of Martha’s Kitchen, which provides meals for the Hollister Senior Center.

“Since 1994, Mirastar has collected and distributed thousands of Teddy Bears during the holiday season for local law enforcement agencies, school districts, hospitals and charitable organizations,” says Mirastar’s website. “The purpose of the Teddy Bears is simple—to provide comfort and friendship to a child (or senior) in need.”

Ludovici added that the holiday season features unique lunch menus at the Hollister Senior Center, making it an ideal time and place for seniors to socialize and enjoy a nutritious meal. Meals are served at 12pm Monday through Friday, and senior diners are urged to arrive by 11:45am to check in. A donation of $3 per meal is suggested for seniors age 60 and older.

Upcoming lunch menus include baked fish with chimichurri sauce and mixed vegetables on Dec. 12; pulled pork tacos with refried beans and cauliflower and peppers on Dec. 15; egg salad sandwich with potato leek soup and spinach salad on Dec. 16; and macaroni & cheese with roasted brussels sprouts and three bean salad on Dec. 17.

The Hollister Senior Center is located within the Pauline Valdivia Memorial Community Building at 300 West Street. Lunch is served in the San Benito Room.