I am writing to share a special story about my father, Augie Guardino, who brings joy and holiday spirit to our community through his incredible Christmas decorations.

My father loves the movie “Christmas Vacation” and aspires to be the Clark Griswold of Hollister. But our family lives in an isolated neighborhood on the outskirts of town, with just eight houses, so not many people know how insane he gets over decorations.

Each year, my father goes above and beyond to celebrate my mom’s birthday, which falls on Christmas. He transforms our yard into a festive wonderland with a remarkable 42-foot Christmas tree made entirely of lights, which he proudly places at the top of our backyard hill.

It’s so large that it can be seen from Highway 156—miles away from the house! But the tree is just the beginning.

My father decorates the entire front yard in a whimsical, extravagant way, showcasing his creativity and dedication to making the holidays special for our family and the neighborhood. His festive display has become a beloved tradition, brightening the season for everyone who passes by.

He usually does all the decorations after Thanksgiving, but this year he made an exception and set them up earlier since I returned home for break from my first quarter at UC Davis.

This story helps to capture the spirit of the holidays. It’s not just about the lights and decorations; it’s about how one person’s passion can bring a community together and spread joy.

My dad takes pride in and loves the Christmas tree and would like nothing more than for others to see it and get into the holiday spirit.

Mia Guardino

Hollister