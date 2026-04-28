Fresh produce, local flavor and a strong sense of community have returned to downtown Hollister as the city’s annual Farmers Market kicked off April 15 for another season, bringing together growers, artisans and residents for a weekly celebration of all things local.

More than 90 vendors lined downtown San Benito Street from Fifth to Seventh streets selling flowers, produce, berries, meat, hummus, frosty treats, crafts and much more. In addition, about a dozen or so food trucks offered a host of dining options, including baked potatoes, chicken, tri-tip sandwiches, tacos, tamales, fresh fruit and more.

Hollister Downtown Association Chief Executive Officer Omar Rosa said the 2026 season of the Hollister Certified Farmers’ Market is off to an incredible start.

“We were thrilled to see such a strong turnout from the community, and even more excited that several vendors sold out—or came very close—on that first day,” Rosa said. “It’s a testament to the quality of products offered and the continued support from our local residents and visitors.”

Rosa said Farmers’ Market Manager, Bri Rodriguez Tavares, and the entire HDA team, consider the market to be an entrepreneur hub where vendors get an opportunity to achieve their business goals such as expanding to other markets or events, or opening brick and mortar locations downtown or in town.

“We had a lot of returning favorites at the first market plus several new vendors that are starting their journey with us and we are expecting other vendors to make their seasonal debut later in the coming weeks,” Rosa said.

Resident Cynthia Corrales comes downtown most Wednesdays during the market’s run through Oct. 21.

“I like to see the vendors, see what they’re selling and I love to eat here and see friends,” she said while relaxing at a picnic table. “There’s a lot of variety, but I think I’ll get the tacos.”

Mike Kohne, owner of Crave Wine Bar said they tend to have more customers Wednesdays during the market.

“It’s definitely a busier night,” Kohne said. “It gives people a reason to come downtown. We have an open door policy so people can grab dinner, bring it in and have a glass of wine or beer and enjoy their meal.”

A block or so away is Hill’s Bookstore, where Adam Hill said the Downtown Association does an amazing job bringing events to the community.

“The Farmers Market is at the top of that list because it’s so much more than just a market,” Hill said. “The streets, the town, everything just becomes alive. Kids are having a great time, families and friends come together. This is the definition of community.”

Specifically for businesses downtown, he said there’s a benefit to all of them, even if it’s just awareness that your store exists.

“For us, awareness was a big obstacle we had to overcome in our first year downtown and the Farmers Market bringing thousands to walk the streets right in front of our storefront made a massive impact on awareness of our store,” he added. “We look forward to the market every single week and we are so thankful for all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes from such a small and mighty team.

“We all are thankful for them in making the Farmers Market a reality week after week, year after year.”

Beyond the market itself, the Hollister Downtown Association’s goal is to promote the downtown area and its many businesses and they were excited to see so many people at Heavenly Bakery, Supreme Sushi, Hill’s Bookstore, Crave Wine Co and Mad Pursuit during the Farmers’ Market.

They encourage everyone to continue exploring downtown and visiting the many other businesses that make up the downtown such as La Catrina, Johnny’s Bar & Grill, Las Micheladas, Hollister Furniture, Bene Gifts, Delux Hair Salon, Vintage Pearl, Revive Pilates, Shelton Insurance, Earl’s Used Corner Books, Running Rooster and Cosmos Bar & Grill just to name a few.

Luis Angel Coria Aparicio from Bay Fresh Produce out of Salinas prepares a box of strawberries for a customer on April 15. Photo: Robert Airoldi