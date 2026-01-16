Serve your community and the Earth on Jan. 19 by planting willows and setting up pollinator plots at the Nyland property in San Benito County. The volunteer event takes place on Martin Lugher King, Jr. Day, which commemorates the civil rights leader’s life and is designated as a federal day of service.

Activities are organized by San Benito Agricultural Land Trust—which purchased the 540-acre Nyland property in 2023—and Point Blue Conservation Science. The Nyland property is located just outside San Juan Bautista.

SBALT has procured a grant from Point Blue to restore a section of the creek along Highway 156 that does not have woody vegetation cover, said Lynn Overtree, Executive Director of SBALT.

“Our goal is to increase the number of wildlife who use the creek to move through the landscape by establishing shrubs and trees that provide the protective cover that makes them feel safe,” Overtree said.

Point Blue will provide the tools needed for the Jan. 19 volunteer event, and will teach participants to complete the work. All ages and abilities are encouraged to attend, Overtree said.

Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to register at tinyurl.com/wweay6cd.

The grant from Point Blue benefits two other organizations: the STRAW program and the Amah Mutsun Land Trust, Overtree added.

“Our role is primarily to facilitate the great work that our partners are doing on our land,” Overtree said. “We are thrilled to provide an opportunity for our local community to spend a morning on this project that will otherwise be implemented by tribal stewards and local school children.”