Sheriff identifies suspect in April 5 homicide

Detectives have identified a suspect in the April 5 murder of Adolfo “Junior” Davila, and the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the alleged killer.

In a June 8 press release, the sheriff’s office announced that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Alfredo Arredondo, 29. Arredondo is suspected of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the shooting death of Davila, authorities said.

Alfredo Arredondo

The sheriff’s office released a previous booking photo and other information about Arredondo’s appearance in an effort to solicit the public’s help. He is listed as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with hazel eyes, black hair and about 145 pounds.

Authorities are also seeking information about a female who was with Arredondo on April 4 and April 5. The sheriff’s office also considers the woman a suspect in Davila’s murder.

Davila was shot dead about 12:20am April 5 in the area of the 1300 block of McCloskey Road, according to authorities. He was a passenger in a black Honda Civic. The driver stopped the vehicle and told investigators that as soon as Davila exited the car he was met with gunfire.

Davila was struck by gunfire multiple times, authorities said. He re-entered the vehicle and the driver transported him to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 831.636.4080.