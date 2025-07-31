South Valley Symphony is seeking volunteers to perform and to serve on its nonprofit board of directors.

Musical talent is wanted on stage, with rehearsals starting Aug. 28 for the next SVS concert scheduled for Oct. 12. Violinists, violists, cellists and double bassists are especially wanted, says a press release from SVS.

“Come rehearse and perform with others who share your love of classical and contemporary music,” says the release.

Rehearsals start Aug. 28, with performances scheduled throughout the year.

Furthermore, volunteer board members are sought to help guide the orchestra’s future behind the scenes. The SVS is looking for local leaders with fresh ideas, a love for the arts and the drive to help the ensemble grow.

Roles include development, outreach, event planning and strategic support, says the press release.

Anyone interested in performing for SVS or serving on the board can email or*******@*****************ny.org. For more information, including rehearsal and concert information, visit the symphony’s website at southvalleysymphony.org.