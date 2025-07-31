San Benito County officials are seeking input from the public as it prepares to update the Safety Element of the General Plan.

The county this week published a community survey about the health and safety concerns and needs of local residents, property owners and the workforce.

The online survey includes questions about respondents’ concerns and preparedness levels for a variety of potential natural and manmade hazards or disasters in San Benito County—including earthquakes, wildfires, flooding, climate change, hazardous material spills, industrial accidents, power outages, drought and extreme heat.

After respondents have had a chance to complete the survey, the county will schedule a public workshop later this month to gain more input and answer questions about the Safety Element update, San Benito County Principal Planner Arielle Goodspeed said.

The General Plan Safety Element is compiled and updated every few years to provide local officials and planners with guidance on how to protect people and property from the risks associated with natural and manmade hazards. “One of the main strategies used by the county to maintain safety is to require distance between known hazards and places where people live, work and congregate,” says the county’s current Safety Element, published in 2015.

The element establishes detailed preparedness goals as the community grows for county offices and local agencies—including public road capacities and education—in the event of a disaster or large-scale public safety incident.

The Safety Element even addresses potential air quality and noise pollution hazards.

The Safety Element is one of eight elements of the General Plan, a comprehensive long-term planning document that is required by state law among California counties and cities. The other elements are Land Use, Economic Development, Housing, Circulation, Public Facilities and Services, Natural and Cultural Resources and Administration.

Goodspeed explained that under state law, the Safety Element must be updated at the same time the county’s Housing Element is updated. The county recently completed its updated Housing Element for 2023-31.

The survey online now is “just the first step” in the update process, Goodspeed said. The lengthy process includes gathering input from local public safety agencies—including Cal Fire, the sheriff’s office and Hollister Fire—and upcoming public workshops. The update will include maps and exhibits.

County officials are aiming to complete the Safety Element update by spring of 2026.

“As we work on these General Plan elements, the more community feedback and engagement we get, the better informed the concerns of the community are that can be incorporated into the process,” Goodspeed said. “We encourage people to participate in the upcoming workshop.”

The date of the first Safety Element update workshop will be announced by the county in the coming days.

For more information about the county’s General Plan and the update process, visit the county’s website at tinyurl.com/ybu7tsb6.