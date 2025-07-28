Following a call from an alert resident, Hollister Police arrested a suspect connected to a stolen vehicle and in possession of burglary tools, authorities said.

About 2:57am July 27, officers responded to the 400 block of Verona Place after a vigilant resident saw suspicious activity involving a parked vehicle. The resident saw a man breaking into a vehicle, which the suspect then drove a short distance down the street, Hollister Police said in a press release.

Police said the reporting resident followed the suspect from a safe distance and notified authorities.

Hollister Police released this photo from inside a stolen vehicle located on the 400 block of Verona Place July 27. Photo: Courtesy of Hollister Police Department

Two Hollister Police officers arrived within minutes and located the suspect inside the vehicle, where he appeared to be pretending to sleep, says the press release. The officers quickly determined the vehicle had been recently stolen, and noticed that bags containing burglary tools were located inside the car.

The officers also noticed another vehicle—registered out of Sunnyvale—parked in front of the stolen car. Hollister Police reached out to Sunnyvale authorities to request contact with the car’s registered owner.

Officers in Sunnyvale confirmed the car was an unreported stolen vehicle, Hollister Police said.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Joseph Moreno of San Jose, was taken into custody without incident, police said. Further investigation led to the recovery of additional burglary tools believed to be associated with Moreno.

Moreno was transported to the San Benito County Jail and booked on suspicion of charges that include vehicle theft, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“This incident highlights the power of partnership between the community and law enforcement,” Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said. “When residents stay alert and engaged, it strengthens our ability to respond quickly and keep our neighborhoods safe.”

The investigation is ongoing and police think other suspects may be involved. Anyone with additional information related to this case can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4330.