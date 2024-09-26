Hollister HS Football (3-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 35-0 vs. Oak Grove; Won 27-7 vs. Alisal

Upcoming games: 7:30pm Sept. 27 at Aptos

NOTES: Baler touchdowns against Alisal came from Cole Seymour on a 12-yard run, Jakob Ortiz on a 6-yard rush, Cruz Raquet on a 43-yard run and Matthew Stoner on a 16-yard carry.

Hollister HS Flag Football (11-3 overall, 5-0 PCAL Gabilan Division)

Recent results: Won 27-19 vs. Salinas; Won 24-6 at Soledad; Won 27-6 vs. Alisal

Upcoming games: 5:30pm Sept. 25 vs. Watsonville; 5:30pm Sept. 27 at Aptos

NOTES: The Friday game at Aptos is part of a doubleheader with the football team and will be the “49ers Takeover Game of the Week” with a video and social media team.

Hollister HS Volleyball (3-6 overall, 1-0 PCAL Gabilan Division)

Recent results: Won 3-1 vs. Stephenson

Upcoming games: 6pm Sept. 25 vs. Salinas; 6pm Sept. 27 at Santa Catalina

NOTES: Balers topped Pirates 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22.

Other Hollister HS Sports Notes:

HHS field hockey beat Monterey 5-1 and Carmel 5-0. Sydney Stacy scored two goals against Carmel and one against Monterey. Other scores against the ‘Dores came from Jaylee Chan, Kyla Hignel, Kendra Lema and Olivia Picha.

HHS cross country girls finished third at the Tom Leikam Invite in Watsonville, and the XC boys came in sixth.

HHS girls water polo defeated Notre Dame Belmont 7-5.

HHS girls golf beat the Salinas Cowboys with a school record low team score of 226. Jasleen Bailey and Sophie Barton led the Balers with scores of 44 each.

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to [email protected].