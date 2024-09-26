Photo: Michael Moore

These family members from Texas, Alaska and San Jose traveled through San Juan Bautista this week in an effort to get a closer look at the historic town’s mission.

Renita Brien, of San Jose; Joann Szymanski, of Texas; Ruth Evans, of Alaska; and Bobby Szymanski, of Texas—all pictured on Sept. 23—traveled to the region earlier this month for a family member’s wedding in Patterson. While in the area, the group undertook some sightseeing, which included visits to a number of missions on the Central Coast.

Unfortunately, their visit to the San Juan Bautista Mission was cut short as the interior of the 18th century Spanish building was closed when they passed through town on Monday. The mission, located at 406 Second Street, is open to visitors from 9am-4pm Wednesday through Sunday every week (except certain holidays).

For more information, visit the San Juan Bautista Mission website at oldmissionsjb.org.