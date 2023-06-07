Students recognized for perfect attendance at Hollister HS

Seventeen Hollister High School seniors received medals at a recognition luncheon last week to honor the fact that they had perfect attendance throughout all four years on campus. Not all students were available during the lunchtime event, but the five present received a welcome by Assistant Principal Deborah Armstrong and were presented their medals by Principal Adrian Ramirez in the district meeting room.

Ramirez said, “These last four years have been pretty bumpy,” referring to the pandemic and the resulting distance learning and hybrid instruction. “Four years of perfect attendance means coming to school even when you’re having a bad day, or when you’re maybe not feeling too good. It’s a huge accomplishment, so congratulations! That consistency is what gets you through your next phase, whether you’re going to a college or university or junior college, or another path.

“Being reliable, being consistent, getting up when you don’t really want to get up: we call those work habits. Thank you for being the students you are and being here every day!”

The four-year perfect attendees are: Amelia Alcalan, Zitlaly Ceballos, Delaney Drew, Katie Firstbrook, Jasmine Jaramillo, Andy Nguyen, Nicolas Ochoa Ramirez, Yuvia Padilla, Ethan Pagulayan, Diego Rodriguez Ruiz, Kayla Sanchez, Luis Silva, Luno Stein, Sarah Stopper, Daniel Villagomez, Kendall Wright and Nathan Zamzow.