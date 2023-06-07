good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 7, 2023
Pictured, left to right, are Hollister High School four-year perfect attendees Yuvia Padilla, Kayla Sanchez, Zitlaly Ceballos, Jasmine Jaramillo and Amelia Alcalan. Photo courtesy of Hollister High School
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsSchools

Students recognized for perfect attendance at Hollister HS

17 seniors logged perfect attendance throughout HHS enrollment 

By: Courtesy of Hollister High School
Seventeen Hollister High School seniors received medals at a recognition luncheon last week to honor the fact that they had perfect attendance throughout all four years on campus. Not all students were available during the lunchtime event, but the five present received a welcome by Assistant Principal Deborah Armstrong and were presented their medals by Principal Adrian Ramirez in the district meeting room. 

Ramirez said, “These last four years have been pretty bumpy,” referring to the pandemic and the resulting distance learning and hybrid instruction. “Four years of perfect attendance means coming to school even when you’re having a bad day, or when you’re maybe not feeling too good. It’s a huge accomplishment, so congratulations! That consistency is what gets you through your next phase, whether you’re going to a college or university or junior college, or another path. 

“Being reliable, being consistent, getting up when you don’t really want to get up: we call those work habits. Thank you for being the students you are and being here every day!” 

The four-year perfect attendees are: Amelia Alcalan, Zitlaly Ceballos, Delaney Drew, Katie Firstbrook, Jasmine Jaramillo, Andy Nguyen, Nicolas Ochoa Ramirez, Yuvia Padilla, Ethan Pagulayan, Diego Rodriguez Ruiz, Kayla Sanchez, Luis Silva, Luno Stein, Sarah Stopper, Daniel Villagomez, Kendall Wright and Nathan Zamzow. 

Courtesy of Hollister High School

