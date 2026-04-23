The San Benito County Office of Education (SBCOE) hosted the 10th annual San Benito County Arts Showcase on April 9, giving local students the opportunity to display and demonstrate their creative talents.

The event took place at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister, in partnership with the San Benito County Arts Council, San Benito County Superior Court and the Women’s Club of Hollister.

This year’s showcase theme, “Art in Bloom,” celebrated the creativity of local students and highlighted visual and performing arts from across the county—allowing every participating student’s voice, culture and ability to shine, says a press release from SBCOE.

The annual Arts Showcase provides an opportunity for all students from preschool through grade 12 to celebrate their creativity in a variety of forms. All children attending the event received a complimentary art kit and each youth had the opportunity to decorate and personalize their very own bag.

Throughout the evening, attendees viewed more than 4,000 pieces of student artwork and watched seven student performance groups, including Folklórico Juvenil de Hollister, Hollister Elementary School District Band, Rancho Maze Band, Rancho Maze Color Guard, San Benito Stage Company, San Benito Dance Connection and Spring Grove School Music.

Representatives from the Superior Court of San Benito County selected a variety of student pieces of art and will display the artwork in the courthouse in Hollister. SBCOE will also showcase student pieces throughout the remainder of the year at its central office.

“SBCOE extends its sincere appreciation to American Legion Post 69 for the use of the Veterans Memorial Building and for providing food for sale during the event,” says the press release. “Thank you also to the dedicated teachers, teaching artists, staff and volunteers who supported in event setup. Most importantly, thank you to the students whose performances and artwork made the showcase a success.”