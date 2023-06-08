good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 9, 2023
The engine of a Kia Soul was ejected from the vehicle in a single-car collision on Highway 25 June 4. Photo: Chris Mora
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Teens injured in rollover accident on Highway 25

Collision occurred June 4 south of Tres Pinos

By: Michael Moore
Two teenagers were transported to a nearby hospital—one with serious injuries—after their vehicle crashed and rolled over on Highway 25 in San Benito County on June 4, according to authorities. 

The accident happened about 9:25am just south of Tres Pinos, according to the California Highway Patrol. A 15-year-old female from Kingsburg was driving a Kia Soul northbound at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control. 

The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn, CHP Officer Alfredo Uribe said. The vehicle came to rest on its roof. The impact of the collision caused the Kia’s engine to detach and eject from the vehicle. 

The vehicle’s passenger, a 16-year-old female from King City, was ejected from the Kia, authorities said. 

The passenger suffered major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, Uribe said. The driver complained of pain and was also taken by ambulance to the hospital. 

Photo: Chris Mora
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

