Teens injured in rollover accident on Highway 25

Two teenagers were transported to a nearby hospital—one with serious injuries—after their vehicle crashed and rolled over on Highway 25 in San Benito County on June 4, according to authorities.

The accident happened about 9:25am just south of Tres Pinos, according to the California Highway Patrol. A 15-year-old female from Kingsburg was driving a Kia Soul northbound at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control.

The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn, CHP Officer Alfredo Uribe said. The vehicle came to rest on its roof. The impact of the collision caused the Kia’s engine to detach and eject from the vehicle.

The vehicle’s passenger, a 16-year-old female from King City, was ejected from the Kia, authorities said.

The passenger suffered major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, Uribe said. The driver complained of pain and was also taken by ambulance to the hospital.