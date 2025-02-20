Several dozen residents came out Feb.16 to witness the Trilogy at San Juan Oaks’ groundbreaking ceremony for the soon-to-be-built Resort Club that will become a daily destination that brings together friends and neighbors in the pursuit of wellness, connection and adventure.

The club is anticipated to offer about 20,000 indoor square feet plus ample outdoor spaces that will feature a selection of amenities and experiences.

Located within the master plan golf community of San Juan Oaks and nestled in the foothills between Hollister and San Juan Bautista, this planned 55 and older community is one of five in California, including Sacramento, Monarch Dunes, Paso Robles and Palm Springs.

They offer nine different floor plans starting at $719,499 for a two-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage with an office/den, all the way up to $930,999 for a three-bedroom, three-bath, three-car garage with an office/den.

The 18-hole championship golf course—designed by PGA Tour legend Fred Couples—has been thoughtfully renovated. Upgraded bunkers, greens, tees and fairways all preserve the San Juan Oaks Golf Club’s reputation as one California’s best golf courses.

New golf pro Fred Garcia, who along with his wife moved from San Jose to the new community three months ago, started his job that Sunday after spending 26 years as the golf pro at Cinnabar Hills in South San Jose.

“It’s fabulous living here,” his wife Kim Young said. “We have some incredible neighbors and it’s been cool to venture out and discover the area.”

Community Manager Ella Montgomery told the assembled crowd that crews have begun undergrounding utilities and the entire project should be finished in 2026. The project will include an indoor pool, bocce ball and pickleball courts, locker rooms, an outdoor area for concerts and much more.

Ron Froehlich and his wife Sherilyn, moved from Southern California and were the first family to close escrow back in October 2024, said they love their new home.

“We like the Trilogy aspect,” Ron said after he and Sherilyn cut the ceremonial ribbon. “This gets us closer to our daughter in Oakland and that was a big incentive. The community won us over.”

In addition to the golf course, the planned community includes the signature restaurant 36 Degrees North, an upscale ambiance and memorable dining experience; McCann’s, a friendly bar and a vibrant open-air patio — perfect for casual dining, drinks or both; and Slices, offering easy access from the 1st, 9th and 18th holes, serving artisan pizza, craft beers and easy grab-and-go items.

A unique feature Trilogy homeowners will rave about is the 1,000-plus acres of protected open space within San Benito County that borders a significant portion of the community. Residents can explore everything from local wineries and charming, historic towns to regional national parks, cultural attractions and stunning beaches.