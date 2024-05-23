Local veterans who marched with the VFW Post 9242 include Bernie Ramirez (U.S. Army), Adam Mendolla (U.S. Army), Joe Ortiz (U.S. Army), Chuck Spandri (U.S. Army), Mike Canning (U.S. Coast Guard), Gary Hosman (U.S. Air Force), Victor Padilla (U.S. Army) and Maria DeLaCruz (U.S. Army). Photo: Bailey Queue

Hollister’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 will host Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies at cemeteries throughout town on the May 27 holiday. 

“(On) this date we honor and mourn all the members of the Armed Forces who have given their lives in service of our country,” reads an announcement of the events from VFW. 

Each ceremony will last about 30 minutes and will take place at the following dates and times: 9am at the IOOF Cemetery, 600 Buena Vista Road; 10am at the Calvary Cemetery, 1100 Hillcrest Road; and 11am in front of the Hollister Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito Street. 

At the final ceremony at the Veterans Building, the names of local veterans who have died in the past year will be read aloud, and memorialized with their inscriptions on a tile in front of the downtown Hollister building, according to the local VFW. 

The VFW will also host a barbecue at 12pm at Veterans Memorial Building. Meals can be purchased for $15 and include a tri-tip sandwich, bag of chips and a soda or bottled water. 

