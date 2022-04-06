Young artists show off their talents

Local students had a chance to show off their visual and performing arts talents at the 7th annual San Benito County Arts Showcase March 31. The show took place at the Veterans’ Memorial Building in Hollister, where attendees were treated to more than 2,000 pieces of student artwork on display, according to the San Benito County Office of Education.

Art works included pen and pencil drawings, pastels, ceramics and sculptures. Showcase spectators also watched live dance and music performances throughout the evening. “Much of the artwork demonstrated this year’s theme of Environmental Literacy,” says a press release from the County Office of Education.

The Arts Showcase was hosted by the county office and the San Benito County Arts Council, in partnership with VFW Post #9242, American Legion Post 69 and the Veterans’ Memorial Building staff, the press release continues.

STUDENT TALENT Hollister Dual Language Academy fourth-grader Aubriana Camacho shows off her project during the SBC Arts Showcase on March 31. Photo: Juan Reyes

ON DISPLAY Rancho Santana sixth-grader Ernesto Noriega shows off his project during the SBC Arts Showcase at the Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building on March 31. Photo: Juan Reyes