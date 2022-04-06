DA charges Zendejas with murder, attempted murder

Alfredo Zendejas, who is accused of killing two Hollister residents and injuring three others in a drive-by shooting, has been charged in court with numerous felonies in relation to the March 26 violence, according to authorities.

At an April 4 arraignment hearing at the San Benito County Courthouse, Zendejas was charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of body armor, possession of a large capacity magazine, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition, according to Assistant District Attorney Ellen Campos. The DA’s office has also charged him with a prior strike offense.

Zendejas is being held at the county jail without bail, Campos added. His next court date is scheduled for April 21.

Hollister Police, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, arrested Zendejas, 28, in San Jose last week on suspicion of carrying out the fatal March 26 shooting on the 300 block of Rustic Street, according to authorities. He is accused of killing Jaime Jesus Gomez, 23, and Daniel Eli Gonzalez, 23, and injuring three others.

The shooting occurred just before 9pm, while the victims and other family members and friends were gathered outside a residence, police said.

Investigators think Zendejas acted alone when he targeted the home in a case of mistaken identity, according to police. Although Zendejas is a former gang member who used to live in Hollister, authorities have no record of any of the victims being involved in illegal gang activity.