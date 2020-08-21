The number of Covid-19 cases is beginning to slow down in San Benito County but public health officials have reported another jump in the local death count.

As of Aug. 20, county officials reported a seventh death and 902 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county, which is 300 more reported since the end of July. The first of three recent deaths was reported Aug. 19, while two more were accounted for the following day.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased. The three deaths this week were the first in the area in three weeks.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that 10,620 patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 9,692 have tested negative and 797 patients have recovered.

Of the 902 positive cases of Covid-19, 122 patients are in the 0-17 age group; 509 are in the 18-49 age group; 184 are in the 50-64; and 86 are age 65 or older.

In California, there have been 644,751 total cases reported, and 11,686 deaths from Covid-19.