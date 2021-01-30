As of Jan. 28, San Benito County Public Health officials have reported 5,300 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county. The local death count remains at 52, according to county officials.

The county’s Covid-19 dashboard shows that there are currently 305 active cases with 21 new cases as of Friday afternoon. There are 11 people hospitalized in the county, with five of those in the intensive care unit.

There’s been 30,841 tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 25,507 have tested negative and 4,943 patients have recovered.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that of the 5,300 positive cases of Covid-19, 167 patients are in the 0-4 age group; 1,389 are in the 5-24 age group; 2,323 are in the 25-49; 1,014 patients are in the 50-64 age group; and 423 are age 64 or older.

The newsletter also shows that San Benito County continues to be at the most restricted purple “widespread” risk level as of Jan. 28. The county, according to state data, had a case rate of 92.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 15.7 percent for the week of Jan. 10-16.

The “widespread” risk level factors is more than seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of more than 8 percent.

The statewide data shows 71.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 12.4 percent for the week of Jan. 10-16.

At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward from the purple “widespread” tier to the red “substantial” tier after meeting the criteria of the less restrictive level for 14 consecutive days.

The limits for the “substantial” tier are no more than 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate between 5 to 8 percent.