As of Feb. 2, San Benito County Public Health officials have reported 5,373 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county. The local death count remains at 54, according to county officials.

The county’s Covid-19 dashboard shows that there are currently 210 active cases with 22 new cases as of Tuesday afternoon. There are 10 people hospitalized in the county, with three of those in the intensive care unit.

There’s been 31,109 tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 25,708 have tested negative and 5,109 patients have recovered.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that of the 5,373 positive cases of Covid-19, 168 patients are in the 0-4 age group; 1,408 are in the 5-24 age group; 2,346 are in the 25-49; 1,021 patients are in the 50-64 age group; and 429 are age 64 or older.

The newsletter also shows that San Benito County continues to be at the most restricted purple “widespread” risk level as of Jan. 28 but the number of new cases are starting to decline. The county, according to state data, had a case rate of 53.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 10.4 percent for the week of Jan. 17-23.

The “widespread” risk level factors is more than seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of more than 8 percent.

The statewide data shows 47.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 10 percent for the week of Jan. 17-23.

At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward from the purple “widespread” tier to the red “substantial” tier after meeting the criteria of the less restrictive level for 14 consecutive days.

The limits for the “substantial” tier are no more than 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate between 5 to 8 percent.