As of Aug. 3, there have 676 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in San Benito County. The local death count remains at four, according to county officials.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that 8,897 patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 8,194 have tested negative and 597 patients have recovered from the virus.

Of the 676 positive cases of Covid-19, 94 patients are in the 0-17 age group; 373 are in the 18-49 age group; 143 are in the 50-64; and 60 are age 65 or older.

In California, there have been 509,162 total cases reported, and 9,356 deaths from Covid-19.