San Benito County Public Health officials are reporting the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 has gone back up, slowing down any progress they made to move into the next level of the California Blueprint for a safer economy.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that San Benito County continues to be at the red “Substantial” risk level as of Nov. 10.

The county, according to state data, had a case rate of 6.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 3.1 percent for the week ending Oct. 31.

The limits for the “Substantial” are 4-7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate between 5-8 percent.

The new numbers are a slight jump from the previous data that showed 5.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 2.9 percent for the week ending Oct. 24.

At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward from the red “Substantial” tier to the orange “Moderate” tier after meeting the criteria of the less restrictive level for 14 consecutive days. Data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesdays.

As of Nov. 10, county officials have reported 15 deaths and 1,525 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county. That’s an increase of 167 cases reported since Oct. 1.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased. Three deaths were reported last month: the first on Oct. 7, followed by the second death on Oct. 19 and a third just four days later.

The county’s Covid-19 dashboard shows that there are currently 44 active cases with seven new cases as of Nov. 10. There have been 17,407 patients tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 15,856 have tested negative and 1,466 patients have recovered.

The newsletter also shows that of the 1,525 positive cases of Covid-19, 53 patients are in the 0-4 age group; 380 are in the 5-24 age group; 665 are in the 25-49; 292 patients are in the 50-64 age group; and 134 are age 64 or older.