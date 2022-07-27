Disc golf tourney brings festive competition to Hollister

Hollister’s new nine-hole disc golf course on Vista Park Hill hosted what is believed to be the city’s first tournament for the sport on July 23. Organized by the San Benito County Disc Golf Club, the competition was scheduled as part of the city’s ongoing 150th anniversary celebration. Winners in each category received a commemorative sesquicentennial printed disc designed specifically for the event.

“I want to give a big thanks to all of the San Benito County Disc Golf Club members for all the hard work that they put in,” tournament organizer and local club member CR Gonzales posted on the club’s Facebook page July 24.

The City of Hollister’s 150th anniversary celebration began June 18 with the Downtown Saddle Horse Show Parade, and has continued throughout the summer with a variety of family-friendly events every weekend. The festivities culminate with an Aug. 6 birthday carnival, street fair and gala.

For more information about the 150th anniversary, visit hollister150.com.

Photo: Daniel Dahbour