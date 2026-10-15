This story was submitted courtesy of the Hollister School District

With the help of Prop. 28 funding, the Hollister School District has hired two new music teachers.

The district welcomes the hiring of Dana Parker and Teresa Ayala, said Dr. Colleen Myers, Director of Educational Services.

The district had the vacancies heading into the 2026-27 school year after the retirement of longtime music teacher Susan Silveira.

The state’s voter-approved initiative has allowed the district to hire those teachers, on top of an existing band teacher and two art teachers, Myers said. Prop. 28 guarantees a dedicated annual funding source for arts and music education in public schools.

The two new music teachers started a bit after the beginning of this instructional calendar, so they are getting acclimated as the program starts, with student signups coming next week.

“It’s exciting to see how they’re going to grow this program and develop it for our students,” Myers said. “We’re really excited for the program to launch moving into the second trimester.”

Myers thanked voters for Prop. 28 and its long-lasting impacts on students.

“Research shows when students have the opportunity to engage with the arts, their cognitive production can increase,” Myers said. “It enhances the educational experience as we tend to a whole child. The arts, particularly music, can be a motivator for students to engage in the educational setting.”

Myers noted Ayala is tentatively placed at all TK-8 sites with Parker at the elementary sites.

Parker is a professional percussionist and music educator with more than 20 years of experience performing and teaching music throughout Northern California. A graduate of San Jose State University with a Bachelor of Music degree, Parker has taught percussion in K–12 schools, colleges, music programs and private studios throughout the Bay Area and San Benito County.

As a performer, Parker has worked across a wide range of musical styles, from classical and jazz to rock and contemporary music, including being a featured soloist at the National Concert Hall in Taipei, Taiwan.

Parker has also worked as a writer and editor in the music industry, serving as an editor and consultant for Victor Wooten’s The Spirit of Music and writing for Guitar Player Magazine.

Parker is passionate about inspiring young musicians and making music education accessible, engaging and meaningful for every student. Parker also serves as the founder and board member of Pinnacle Arts Association, a San Benito County nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to the arts.

Ayala is a musician and educator who was born and raised in Hollister. After spending more than 15 years working with students in the Central Coast through music and the arts, she is excited to return to the community that helped shape her and now serve its students as one of the elementary music teachers.

Ayala has experience teaching and supporting students in the K-12 settings, including band, music instruction, tutoring and mentoring. She believes music should be a place where students can build confidence by challenging themselves, as well as discover something that feels uniquely theirs.

She is especially excited to share her love of music with students in her hometown and to help create the kinds of meaningful experiences that can stay with them long after they leave the classroom.